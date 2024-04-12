CUET PG 2024: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar Provides Major Update on Results, Says 'NTA is...'

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 tonight. As per the official notification, candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2024 exam can access and download their results from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

UGC chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar posted on X saying, “NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight. These scores are used for admission to various PG programmes at several Indian universities. Good luck to all those who sat for CUET-PG.”

NTA is working to announce the CUET-PG results by tonight. These scores are used for admission to various PG programmes at several Indian universities. Good luck to all those who sat for CUET-PG. pic.twitter.com/giJYqqMOrJ — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 12, 2024

The CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from March 11 to 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across three shifts: 9 am to 10:45 am, 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Out of the 4,62,725 registered candidates, only 122 were absent, according to official statistics.

A total of 190 universities, including 38 central universities, 38 state government universities, 9 government institutions, and 105 private and deemed universities, will consider CUET PG 2024 scores for PG course admissions.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download CUET-PG 2024 Results

Visit CUET PG Portal: Navigate to the CUET PG portal at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Locate Results Section: Look for a dedicated section on the homepage labeled "Results" or "Candidate Login." Access Results Link: Click on the specific link provided for downloading the CUET PG 2024 results. Enter Credentials: Enter your application number and the password you used during registration, ensuring accuracy. View Scorecard: Upon successful login, your CUET PG 2024 scorecard should be visible on the screen.

In related news, the NTA has released the final answer key for CUET PG 2024 today, April 12. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website using their application number and date of birth to calculate their probable scores. It's worth noting that 92 questions have been dropped from the answer key.