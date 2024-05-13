From India to Abroad: A Student's Guide to Health and Emergency Preparedness

Over a million Indian students are courageously stepping out of their comfort zones to pursue studies abroad. As parents meticulously plan every academic detail and university selection for their child, they often neglect some crucial aspects related to health, emergencies, hospitalization, and the associated procedures. This is largely due to the assumption that renowned international universities will have these areas covered and that their children, at the peak of their health, are unlikely to require emergency services. However, Indian government data and experiences from many students and parents tell a different story.

A startling revelation by the Indian government on December 7th, 2023, underscores the gravity of this issue. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, disclosed that 403 Indian students have died abroad since 2018. The data submitted by the ministry revealed that Canada reported the highest number of deaths (91), followed by the United Kingdom (48), Russia (40), the United States (36), and Australia (35).

These alarming statistics emphasize the importance of being prepared for medical emergencies while studying abroad. Therefore, as a fresh batch of students gears up to embark on this journey, it's essential to share ten fundamental tips based on lessons learned from those who have navigated medical emergencies overseas. These insights aim to increase awareness and better equip both students and parents for such situations. Please note that these learnings are derived from personal experiences and conversations with other parents and should not be taken as medical or legal advice.

University Preparedness: As an international student, it's important to understand that your chosen university may not be fully equipped to handle every type of emergency situation. Therefore, make it a priority to familiarize yourself with the university's medical emergency procedures, the roles and responsibilities of various staff members, and any third parties involved in these processes. If necessary, take the initiative to review campus safety measures and past records of medical incidents. Remember, you're not just investing a significant amount of money in tuition fees, but also entrusting them with your well-being. Don't hesitate to ask all relevant questions and seek assurances from the university. Your safety and health should always be your top priority.

Insurance Plan Selection: When choosing an insurance plan, it's essential to ensure that it adequately covers all potential emergency support requirements. This includes services like ambulance transportation, hospitalization, and other necessary medical treatments. Take the time to thoroughly understand the details of your prospective plan and be aware of its limitations. The right insurance plan should not obstruct your access to required medical care but instead provide comprehensive coverage in case of health emergencies. Always remember, the cost of the plan should not be the only deciding factor; the extent of coverage is equally, if not more, important.

Understanding the Process: Grasp the complexities involved in managing medical emergencies, as multiple entities may be involved. Start by mapping out your support system , emergency services and identifying nearby medical facilities. This proactive approach will ensure you're well-prepared in case of an emergency. Furthermore, keeping your family updated about these processes is equally important.

Privacy Laws: Get acquainted with privacy laws like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States. Some privacy laws mandate patient confidentiality even during medical emergencies, your family or university official may not be informed.

AMA Process: Understand processes like "Against Medical Advice" (AMA). Never sign such forms without consulting family members or trusted individuals who understand the implications. The AMA process can differ significantly between countries and states, so take your time to comprehend AMA or any similar process.

First Responders vs Doctors: Unlike India, the first responders in medical emergencies abroad are usually paramedics. If you have any doubts, insist on seeing a qualified Doctor or request hospitalization.

Declare Your Status: If necessary, clearly state your status as an international student and freshman to the medical emergency provider. Inform them that you need active support to manage the process and consent to inform university officials, friends, and family members.

Night-time Precautions: During night-time medical emergencies, avoid being alone. Stay with friends or head to a hospital, depending on the situation.

Health Awareness: Do not ignore any symptoms based on your age or overall good health, especially chest pain or heart-related symptoms in post-COVID situations.

Proactive Checkup: Undergo proactive comprehensive check-ups before leaving for your overseas studies to address any potential health concerns.

Remember, your life and health are invaluable. Take good care of yourself and best wishes for your journey ahead! As a closing note, don't forget to register on the Indian government's portal for students abroad at https://madad.gov.in This step will ensure that you stay connected with the Indian community and get timely assistance if needed. Stay safe and healthy!