FYJC First Merit List Released: Commerce College Cut-Offs Exceed 90%

The first general category merit list for college admissions to class 11 in Mumbai has been released, revealing modest changes in cut-off scores across streams. Notably, competition for spots in commerce colleges has intensified, with top institutions setting cut-offs above 90%. Out of 1,30,650 students allocated seats in the initial round, 43% secured places in their preferred colleges.

In the first round of admissions, commerce dominates with the largest allocation of seats, totaling 1.26 lakh. A significant 54% of students secured seats in commerce streams. Notably, Ruparel College, which closed at 88.8% in 2022 and 89.4% last year, has now raised its commerce cut-off to 90.6%, joining the prestigious 90s club. KC College saw a notable increase, with top scores reaching 97.40% in commerce, compared to 95.60% last year. Mulund College of Commerce also increased its cut-off to 92%, surpassing its previous marks of 90.8% in 2022 and 91% last year.

Top science colleges have also witnessed an uptick in cut-offs. St. Xavier's College, for instance, set its science cut-off at 91.6%, marking a 0.8% increase from the previous year. Vice Principal Prof. Savio D'Souza noted a growing demand for science courses, with quota admissions reflecting a similar upward trend in interest for science streams, TOI reported.

In contrast, cut-offs in leading arts and humanities colleges saw a decrease ranging from one to three percent. Jaihind College, for instance, lowered its cut-off by 1.6%, closing at 89.6%. Andrews College recorded a significant drop of 3.2%, with its arts cut-off settling at 78.4%, compared to last year. The arts stream offered the fewest seats at 34,800, of which 37% were filled on Thursday. The deadline for admissions in the first round is July 1st.