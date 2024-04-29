Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: MSBSHSE to Announce SSC and HSC Exam Results on These Dates at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce State Board of Secondary (SSC) and Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exam results in upcoming dates. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results online at the official website of MSBSHSE after the announcement of the results.

The Maharashtra conducted 10th exams between March 1 and 26, 2024 and Class 12th exams between February 20 and March 19, 2024. According to the reports, the state board is planning to declare the results for HSC before May 25, and the results for SSC will be declared before June 6.

The application process for this year's class 10th and 12th examinations started in October. Every year, approximately 15.75 lakh students register for the SSC examination, and about 15.60 lakh students register for the HSC examination in Maharashtra. Last year, 15.61 lakh students of class X and 14.28 lakh students of class XII had registered.