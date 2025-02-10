Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025-26 Results Declared at student.maharashtra.gov.in; Here's How to Check RTE Lottery Draw

The Department for the Right to Education (RTE) of Maharashtra State announced the results from RTE admission on Monday, February 10. Parents who applied under RTE 25% admission reservation in private schools can check the RTE lottery draw on the official website for Maharashtra RTE Admission at student.maharashtra.gov.in by entering the reference number received on the registered mobile number via SMS. Alternatively, they can find the reference number on a PDF printout that was provided at the time of filling out the online application form of RTE.

How to Check Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025-26 Result

1. Visit the official website named RTE 25% Admission Portal at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

2. Click on the RTE Admission 2024-25 link given on the left side of the website.

3. Scroll down to the bottom and click on 'Application Wise Details.'

4. Enter your 'Application No' and click on 'Go.'

5. Student name and result status will appear.

Note: If the student's name is selected in the Maharashtra RTE lottery draw, it will appear that the name is selected. If not, it will show that 'This application is not selected in any school.' However, you will also receive an SMS on your registered mobile number for RTE admission status.

The registration and filling out of the online form for the Maharashtra RTE Admission 2025-26 began on January 14, 2025. The initial submission deadline was January 27, 2025. Later, the date was extended to February 2, 2025.

This year, 1,09,111 seats are available in 8,863 schools in Maharashtra for admissions in private schools. According to the website, 3,05,161 applications were received by February 2, 2025, for 1,09,111 seats.