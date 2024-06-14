Mumbai University UG Admission Merit List 2024 First List Released

Colleges under the University of Mumbai have commenced the release of the initial merit list for undergraduate admissions. Prospective students can verify their inclusion by accessing the official websites of the respective colleges. Notable institutions participating in this process include St. Xavier's College, KC College, Thakur College of Science and Commerce (TCSC), among others.

Following the release of the first merit list, the university will begin the verification process tomorrow, that is June 14, wherein candidates will have to complete the online verification process, make the fee payment, and upload an undertaking form along with the documents needed. The deadline for the verification process is June 20, until 3 PM.

Notably, the second merit list is scheduled to be out on June 21, 2024, at 5 PM, whereas the third merit list will be released on June 28, 2024, at 5 PM. Classes will commence on July 4, 2024, as stated in the official notification released by the University earlier.It may be mentioned here that the University of Mumbai offers a diverse range of undergraduate programs, including Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and many other courses for the academic year 2024-2025.

In fact, it is for the first time this year admissions for courses like BMS, BBA, and BCA under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be conducted after the announcement of qualifying exam results by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

On May 25, the University commenced the registration of pre-admission for students seeking admission to the first year of 3-year and 4-year degree courses for the academic year 2024-2025. The registration process concluded on June 10, 2024.