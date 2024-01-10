"No Other Friend Like Anurag": The Core of '12th Fail' IPS Manoj's Success

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial venture, "12th Fail," has made a significant impact on the OTT platform by emerging as the highest-viewed movie on Disney Plus. Based on the real-life story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Vikrant Massey acting has made significant impact on audience. The film, adapted from Anurag Pathak’s best-selling book of the same title, chronicles Sharma's determined pursuit of success. Despite facing financial and personal challenges, Sharma cleared the UPSC test on his fourth and final attempt, ultimately achieving his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Apart from depicting the struggles and love story of the main characters, another crucial aspect is the friendship between Manoj and Pritam Pandey, portrayed by Anant Joshi, which plays a pivotal role in Manoj's quest for success in passing the UPSC exam.

The film illustrates how Pandey becomes a source of encouragement for Manoj by introducing him to the world of UPSC and the possibility of becoming an IPS officer. Portrayed as a benevolent stranger, Pandey extends support to the struggling Manoj, guiding him and providing the much-needed assistance. This selfless gesture initiates a genuine and relatable friendship that goes beyond conventional boundaries, transforming into a profound connection that propels Manoj towards success.

In an interview with Lallantop, IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma discussed Anurag Pathak, the author of the novel based on his life, who also happens to be his closest friend. Sharma praised Pathak as the epitome of friendship and shared anecdotes highlighting Pathak's unwavering support during challenging times. Sharma's portrayal of Pathak's role in his life closely mirrors that of Pritam Pandey in the movie.

“Anurag is a friend like no other, supporting me in ways that no one else ever could. He truly embodies the essence of friendship,” Sharma expressed, underscoring Pathak's profound impact on his life journey towards becoming an IPS officer.