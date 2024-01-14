Punjab: Primary Schools To Remain Closed Till January 21 Due to Cold Wave

In response to the prevailing cold wave conditions, Punjab's Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, announced the closure of all schools for students in Class 5 and below until Sunday, January 21. The decision aims to safeguard the well-being of young learners amidst the chilly weather. Bains shared this information on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directive prompted the extension of the closure for primary school classes.

While classes for students above Class 5 are set to resume on Monday, January 15, following their regular schedules, Bains outlined specific timings for double-shift schools, stating that they will operate from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Additionally, he emphasized that no double-shift school should commence operations after 4:00 PM.

ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸ. ਭਗਵੰਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਮਾਨ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਸ਼ਾ ਨਿਰਦੇਸ਼ਾਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਸੂਬੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਕੜਾਕੇ ਦੀ ਠੰਢ ਕਾਰਨ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਇਮਰੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਪੰਜਵੀਂ ਕਲਾਸ ਤੱਕ (ਸਰਕਾਰੀ/ਏਡਿਡ/ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ) ਮਿਤੀ 15 ਜਨਵਰੀ ਤੋਂ 21 ਜਨਵਰੀ 2024… — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) January 14, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the persistence of 'cold' to 'severe cold' wave conditions in certain parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi until January 16. Minimum temperatures ranging from 3-7 degrees Celsius are anticipated over these regions. The IMD further predicts the likely prevalence of 'dense' to 'very dense' fog conditions during nighttime and/or morning hours in several areas of the mentioned states and union territory until January 16, extending to January 17 in some regions and persisting in isolated pockets for the subsequent two days. The cautionary measures taken by the Punjab government align with these weather forecasts to ensure the safety and comfort of the students.