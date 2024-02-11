SSC GD 2024 Constable Recruitment: Examination to Be Held From 20 February in 13 Regional Languages for the First Time

In a landmark move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that the Constable (General Duty) examination for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, for the first time. The examination is scheduled to take place from February 20 to March 7, 2024, across 128 cities nationwide.

According to the MHA, question papers for the Constable (GD) examination will now be available in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani, besides Hindi and English.

The Constable (GD) Examination, organised by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), is a significant recruitment drive that attracts youth from all corners of the country. The MHA and SSC have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the conduct of the examination in these 13 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English.

MHA Issues Guidelines:

With this decision, millions of aspiring candidates will now have the opportunity to take the examination in their mother tongue or regional language, thus enhancing their chances of selection. The move is expected to broaden the reach of the examination and ensure equal employment opportunities for candidates across the country.

The initiative is aimed at fostering inclusivity and providing a level playing field for all candidates, irrespective of their linguistic background. By allowing candidates to appear for the examination in their preferred language, the MHA and SSC are striving to promote diversity and empower candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

This progressive step is poised to revolutionize the recruitment process for constables in the CAPFs, making it more accessible and inclusive for candidates from various regions of the country. It underscores the government's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and ensuring equal opportunities for all aspiring candidates in the realm of public service.