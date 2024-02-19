Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2024: Class 12th Hall Tickets to be Released Today at dge.tn.gov.in; Know How to Download

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations is set to release the admit card for the TN board exams 2024 for private candidates today, February 19, 2024. This announcement covers both TN board classes 10th and 12th. Once available, candidates can access the TN Class 12 hall ticket 2024 on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

To download the Tamil Nadu 12th hall ticket 2024, candidates must input their application number and date of birth on the portal. It is essential for candidates to carry their TN Board Exam 2024 admit card, along with a valid ID proof, on the examination day. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the TN hall ticket.

The schedule indicates that TN class 11 exams are scheduled from March 4 to 25, 2024, while class 12 exams will be conducted from March 1 to 22, 2024. TN Plus 2 exams will take place in a single shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

For those looking to download the TN Admit Card 2024, the process is as follows:

1. Visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for TN hall ticket 2024.

3. Locate and click on the link "higher secondary first year / second year- march- 2024 private candidate hall ticket download."

4. Enter the required credentials, such as application number and date of birth.

Candidates are advised to download the TN Admit Card 2024 and take a printout for future reference.