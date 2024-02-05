Union Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for 606 Posts at unionbankofindia.co.in - Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

Union Bank of India has initiated the online application process for several Specialist Officer (SO) positions on its official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 606 SO posts, including Chief Manager, Assistant Manager, Manager, and others. Interested and eligible candidates have the opportunity to apply online until February 23, 2024.

The selection for these positions will be based on a written exam tentatively scheduled for March or April 2024. The detailed notification, including information on eligibility, age limit, application and selection processes, salary, and other crucial details, is available on the bank's official website.

Important Dates for Union Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024:

Vacancies and Categories: A total of 606 Specialist Officer posts are open for recruitment across various managerial ranks, including Chief Manager, Assistant Manager, Manager, and others.

Application Fee: Candidates applying for Union Bank of India SO posts are required to pay an application fee. According to the notification, the fee is ₹850 for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates and ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Eligibility Criteria: Educational qualifications for each post, such as Senior Manager (Chartered Accountant) MMGS-III, include specific requirements. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Selection Procedure: Candidates will be selected based on an online written exam, group discussion, application screening, and/or a personal interview. The selection process will depend on the number of applications received and qualified candidates.

Application Process: Candidates can complete the application process on the official website. The link to apply for the posts is currently active. Here are the steps to apply:

Visit the official website at www.unionbankofindia.co.in. Click on the link "Union Bank Recruitment Project 2024-25 (Specialist Officers)" on the homepage. Provide the required details. Submit the application form. Submit the required documents. Keep a printout of the application for future reference.

The Union Bank of India's SO recruitment provides a significant opportunity for candidates aspiring to join the banking sector. The comprehensive recruitment drive ensures that applicants are well-informed about the application process, eligibility criteria, and the overall selection procedure. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official website and follow the outlined steps to successfully apply for these Specialist Officer positions.