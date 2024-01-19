UPPBPB Recruitment 2024: Application Correction Deadline Extended Till Jan 20, Check Here How To Edit

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has extended the deadline for candidates to revise their applications for the recruitment of UPPBPB UP Police constables. The revised application window is open until January 20, providing an opportunity for interested and eligible individuals to make necessary modifications. The application revisions can be carried out through the correction window on the official UPPBPB website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The UPPBPB recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 60,244 police constable positions across Uttar Pradesh. The selection process for the UPPBPB Constable Recruitment 2024 involves multiple stages, including a written exam, physical testing, document verification, and a medical exam.

Candidates seeking to update their applications must utilize the online correction window provided on the official website. It's essential to note that the UPPBPB will not entertain modifications submitted through offline channels, such as fax, application, or mail. Once the online correction window concludes, no further requests for adjustments to application details will be accepted.

The eligible details that candidates can edit in the UPPBPB recruitment 2024 application form include:

- Spelling errors in the candidate's name

- Spelling errors in father’s name

- Spelling errors in mother’s name

- Birth date

- Caste category

- Address

- Differently abled category

- Institution or college

To facilitate the application revision process, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "Correction window for CTET-Jan2024."

3. Enter the necessary credentials, such as application number and password, on the login page.

4. Click on the application form correction button and carefully read all instructions.

5. Proceed to the correction option and edit the application form as needed.

6. Review the modified application form and click on the submit button.

7. Save the updated application form and take a printout of the confirmation page for reference.