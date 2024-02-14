UPSC Civil Services Examinations 2024 Notification Out at upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the Civil Services Examinations 2024 and has initiated the application process. Eligible candidates who wish to apply can do so through the official website, and the deadline for submitting applications is March 5. The anticipated number of vacancies to be filled through this examination is around 1,056, and the preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on May 26.

Application Process for UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims Exam:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Locate the UPSC CSE 2024 notification link on the homepage. Click on the link to access the PDF file containing the prelim exam notification and the application page. Register and complete the application form. Upload the necessary documents and make the application fee payment. Download and save the completed application for future reference.

Candidates applying for the exam are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempt from fees.

The UPSC Prelims exam assesses candidates in General Studies, covering a wide array of topics such as national and international relations, India's history, the Indian National Movement, social geography, politics, governance, economic and social development, and environmental studies. Aspirants must also delve into general science.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the notification on the official website for detailed information on the examination and application process.

Key Details:

Age Limits: Candidates must be between 21 and 32 years old to be eligible.

Educational Qualifications: As a prerequisite, candidates need to possess at least a Bachelor's degree.

Number of Attempts: Candidates are allowed a maximum of six attempts for the Civil Services Examination (CSE). However, candidates from the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD categories, who are otherwise eligible, may receive relaxation in the number of attempts.

Examination Structure: The UPSC CSE 2024 examination comprises three stages: prelims, mains, and an interview.

Preliminary Exam: This stage includes two compulsory papers, each carrying 200 marks. Both papers consist of objective-type (multiple-choice questions) and are two hours each. General Studies Paper-II is a qualifying paper with a fixed minimum qualifying mark of 33%. The question papers are provided in both Hindi and English.

Main Examination: The written examination consists of qualifying papers and those counted for merit. Qualifying papers include Paper-A (Indian Language) and Paper-B (English), each carrying 300 marks. Papers counted for merit cover Essay, General Studies-I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Studies-IV, and an Optional Subject (Paper-I), each carrying 250 marks. The Interview/Personality Test is worth 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks.

Written Test: The written test encompasses nine papers of conventional essay type in subjects specified in sub-section (B) of Section-II. Two papers are qualifying in nature. Marks from compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and the interview/personality test contribute to the ranking.

Candidates who meet the minimum qualifying marks in the written part will be summoned for an interview/personality test. The detailed examination notification is available on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.