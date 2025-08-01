12th Fail Actress Medha Shankr is the Breakthrough Star Bollywood Needed - Here’s Why

Seldom are we seeing actresses who are delivering emotionally-charged roles, something that makes you feel, whether it’s love, heartbreak, unwavering support or blind faith. Somewhere, the rising commerciality of films is covering the authentic emotions. But when we speak of an emotionally-charged character that could make the viewers feel every bit of it, it has to be Medha Shankr as Shraddha from 12th Fail. A poignant film that touched many hearts, inspired millions, and also united them under the umbrella of love.

Birthday girl Medha Shankr registered a strong debut with 12th Fail. At times when it has become slightly difficult for newcomers to put forth a strong step, Medha proved to be the breakthrough star Bollywood needed. As Shraddha Joshi, she touched corners of her role and how! Despite being a newcomer, she showcased her emotional range in emotionally-driven sequences and seamlessly made the viewers feel every smile and every tear. With her natural flair, Medha also left many visibly moved while she said, “_Manoj, tum chahe IPS officer bano ya chakki mein kaam karo, main saari zindagi tumhare sath bitana chahti hu_,” proving that love does not care for anything!

With a standout debut performance, Medha Shankr left the audience wanting more! As of now, she has got the audience excited for her next film, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. The actress is stepping into a lighthearted rom-com zone and will be seen portraying a breezy role. With soft femininity and playfulness, Medha is sure to tug heartstrings all over again! As the actress has wrapped up the film’s shoot, her fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.