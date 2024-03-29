14-year-old singer from UP steals the show with ‘Hamein toh loot liya milke’ on ‘Superstar Singer 3’

Mumbai, March 29 A 14-year-old singer named Khushi Nagar from Soron, Uttar Pradesh left everyone impressed with her performance on 'Humein Toh Lut Liyaa' with a ghazal twist on the reality show 'Superstar Singer 3'.

The show is all set to have a 'grand premiere' titled 'Janmautsav: Janam Sitaro Kaa' and will put the spotlight on the top 15 contestants from across the nation.

The 14-year-old’s performance will impress captain Salman Ali, who will be seen giving her the title of “The Tigress of the team”.

Complimenting the performance, judge Neha Kakkar said: "I never imagined 'Humein To Loot Liya Milke Ishq Walon Ne' could be sung in such a mesmerising style that in a ghazal format, but you executed it with such grace and finesse; it was exceptional. Your dedication and hard work truly shine through in your performance.”

“Your vocal ability is just amazing, and it's hard to overlook at just 14-years-old. This performance has earned a special place in my playlist, Keep it up!”

Amazed by the performance, captain Pawandeep Rajan said: “It was a heartwarming performance. I must confess that you truly have a beautiful tone and are a fantastic vocalist. Keep it u! For Salman Bhai, your versatility is an inspiration for all of us, as playing the harmonium requires effort and time, which is remarkable.”

Guided by the esteemed Super Judge Neha Kakkar, the contestants are supported by captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble.

On the grand premiere day, Neha’s husband and singer, Rohanpreet Singh will be seen alongside quirky Haarsh Limbachiyaa as hosts of the show.

'Superstar Singer' will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

