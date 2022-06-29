2022 has been a fulfilling year for Yami Gautam so far

Mumbai, June 29 As the first half of 2022 comes to a close, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who has had two releases so far 'A Thursday' and 'Dasvi' both OTT films, shared her experience for the year so far.

In her words, the first half has surprised her, courtesy the positive response from all quarters to both her releases.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said, "The first half of 2022 has been even better than how I had envisioned. Creatively, it has been very enriching and fulfilling so far. ‘A Thursday' was a role I was craving to do because it was something I had never attempted before. When one's effort is acknowledged and appreciated in such a big way, it only encourages you to take bigger challenges and risks."

"I am still receiving messages for my performance in ‘A Thursday' and it makes me happier beyond words every single time. Even ‘Dasvi' added so much to me as an actor. Learning a new dialect, playing a cop were experiences that will always remain significant in my journey when I look back," she added.

On the work front, Yami has projects like ‘Lost' and ‘OMG 2' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor