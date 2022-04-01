26-year old Italian porn star Carol Maltesi found dead, body cut into pieces

Police have nabbed a 43-year-old banker named Davide Fontana for allegedly killing a 26-year-old adult actress, Carol Maltesi, whose stage name was Charlotte Angie. The accused not only just killed her but chopped the victim's body into pieces. Later, the accused reportedly dumped the actress' body on a rural roadside. The woman's dismembered body was found on a ridge near Palline village in the Lombardy region on March 20. The accused has been charged with aggravated murder, destruction of evidence, and concealment of a body. During the interrogation, the accused banker has reportedly confessed to killing the actress in January. Reportedly, he also disclosed that he kept the dead body in a freezer and dumped it a month later.

Reports also suggest that the deceased and her next-door neighbor Davide Fontana were dating each other. However, their relationship ended quickly. According to a report in English daily, the victim's body parts were packed in four sacks after being burnt to hide her identity. The identity of the deceased actress got revealed after one of her fans recognized the body. Her fan got suspicious after the actress did not show up to perform at a festival scheduled from March 11 to 13. Post this her fan contacted the police, after which the deceased woman got identified. The deceased actress, who was half Italian and half Dutch, lived in Rescaldina municipality in Milan, which also falls in Lombardy. Before turning into an adult actress, she worked as a sales assistant at a perfume shop until COVID-19 induced lockdown forced her to switch profession.