28th Critics Choice Awards: 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film, 'Naatu Naatu' Best Song

It's a great day for Indian cinema as after winning the prestigious Golden Globe award, director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period action drama film 'RRR' has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan bagged the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also picked up the 'Critics' choice award for the Best Foreign language film in a ceremony held in Los Angeles.

The Twitter handle of Critics Choice Award shared a post, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie- winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards."

https://twitter.com/CriticsChoice/status/1614781526931304448

Team 'RRR' took to their Twitter account and shared a video which they captioned, "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!"

https://twitter.com/RRRMovie/status/1614806041073680388

'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravani is heard saying in the video, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and ofcourse my director."

Keeravani's track Naatu Naatu also received the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) recently.

"Congratulations to our Music Director #MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @lafilmcritics," a post read on RRR's Instagram account.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

