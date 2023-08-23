3 Actresses and their Breathtaking Transformations
By Impact Desk | Published: August 23, 2023 01:06 PM 2023-08-23T13:06:08+5:30 2023-08-23T13:07:27+5:30
Bollywood is a glamorous industry where looks matter a lot. Many actresses have undergone a transformation during their professional careers to enhance their beauty, style, and appeal. Some of these transformations are so breathtaking that they leave us speechless. Here are three actresses and their stunning transformations that will make you say wow!
#2: From an ideal bahu to nailing the bold bikini looks: Megha Gupta
Megha Gupta, Who has Reigned the Ideal ‘Bahu’ Avatar, has come a long way when it comes to her Transformation.
#3: A Bold Look of Apple TV’s Foundation Star: Nimrat Kaur
From her conservative Attire to Bold - Revealing Attire and now a Kissing Scene in the Second Season of Foundation, Nimrat is our Next Fashion Inspiration.