3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra dies in freak accident

Bollywood actor Akhil Mishra has passed away at the age of 89. He won hearts with his performance and gained widespread recognition for his role as librarian Dubey in "3 Idiots." According to media reports, the actor tragically died after falling from a building while at work. The sudden demise of Akhil Mishra has sent shockwaves through the industry.

According to reports, the actor was shooting for a project in Hyderabad when he fell from a high-rise building while working near the balcony. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Bernert, who is a German actress.

Over the years, Akhil has appeared in films like 'Don', 'Gandhi My Father', 'Shikhar' and many more. His role as the librarian Dubey from '3 Idiots' was widely loved by all. Besides films, Akhil has also been a part of several popular television shows, like 'Uttaran', 'Udaan', 'CID', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', 'Hatim' and others.