3 Idiots cast teases fans with sequel buzz, reveals unexpected surprise

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, who starred in the Bollywood movie '3 Idiots', caused a stir on social media by posting videos hinting at the arrival of a sequel. However, it was later confirmed that there would not be a sequel.

The videos that were being shared by the cast of '3 Idiots' were actually promoting a cricket betting app that features actors competing against cricketers. A new promotional video for the 'Dream 11' app shows Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in a press conference, where they make fun of cricketers for trying their luck in acting.

The video promoting the 'Dream 11' cricket betting app features Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others mocking the actors. Aamir Khan is shown in the video saying, "So we thought since these people are busy with acting, let's play cricket." Ravichandran Ashwin responds by saying, "Brother, you don't need money to speak."

Rohit Sharma comments on the three actors and says that playing cricket in the movie Lagaan does not make anyone a cricketer. In response, R Madhavan mocks Rohit and highlights Aamir Khan's past success in giving real hits in his career.

The trio of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi caused excitement among their fans for a few days by sharing videos that made it seem like a sequel to '3 Idiots' was coming. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani, who also starred in the original film, shared a video on their Instagram accounts in which people keep asking them about the sequel.

Aamir, Sharman, and R Madhavan had been teasing their fans for a few days, making them believe that they were working on a sequel to their hit film, 3 Idiots, but it was actually a brand ad. Even Kareena Kapoor joined in and shared a video on Friday, in which she playfully asked why she wasn't informed about the supposed sequel.