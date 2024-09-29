"30 years of partnership, still going strong": Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy celebrate their friendship, journey in industry at IIFA Rocks 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 29 : Celebrating their monumental 30-year journey in Indian cinema, iconic trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa, who are set to deliver electrifying performances made a grand entry at Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks 2024.

For the gala night, the trio made a stylish appearance at Green Carpet on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Shankar Mahadevan was joined by his wide Sangeeta and sons- Shivam, and Siddharth Mahadevan.

While speaking with media on IIFA 2024 Rocks green carpet, Shankar Mahadevan said, "We've had some amazing times, 30 years of partnership, still going strong, and it's a blessing. And when we look back, I think we've created some, okay stuff."

Sharing details about their performance at IIFA Rocks, Mahadevan added, "Some no-brainers like Dil Chahata Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Bunty Aur Babli, Rock On, Taare Zameen Par, and etc.

Mahadevan sang Dil Chahata song to dedicate to their friendship.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The second day of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair, held in Abu Dhabi. Bollywood's biggest celebrities graced the event, including icons like Hema Malini, Rekha, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon.

One of the major highlights of the night was Shah Rukh Khan, who not only hosted the event but also entertained the audience with his signature charm. Joining him on stage were Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar, and together, they gave an electrifying performance on Shah Rukh's hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." The crowd couldn't get enough as the stars lit up the stage with their dance moves.

