'36 Days' Tailer: Neha Sharma Captivates Hearts and Attention as a Mysterious Lady

Prepare to unravel the dark underbelly of secrets, betrayal, and the forbidden truths as Neha Sharma takes centre stage in this powerful narrative. Directed by Vishal Furia, this series boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai. It promises to be an exciting ride filled with suspense and mystery.

"36 Days" is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. This series is the official Indian adaptation of the UK show "35 Days," originally produced by Boom Cymru for S4C and distributed by ITV Studios.