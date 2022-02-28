37-year-old Thai actress Tangmo Nida found dead, body found in river

Thai TV and film actress Nida 'Tangmo' Patcharaveerapong, who went missing a couple of days back after falling in the Chao Phraya River, was found dead by a rescue team on Sunday. She was 37 years of age. Her brother was first to spot something and informed the rescue teams, who fished out the body from the water. He identified her dead body from her clothes and accessories and thanked everyone on the site for their efforts. 'I come to take her back home,' he said, adding that he will leave the rest for the Nonthaburi police to handle. Meanwhile, her mother believes the death of Tangmo is suspicious. According to reports, Tangmo, who was traveling with her five friends on a speedboat, fell in the river on Thursday night (February 24th).

She was traveling from the Thon Buri Bridge towards Nonthaburi province. 38 hours after she fell from a boat, the rescue team found her body floating in the river about 300 meters from the Pibulsongkram Pier in Nonthaburi province. According to her friends, around 10:40 pm on February 24th, the actress went to the rear side of the speedboat to relieve herself since the toilet wasn’t working properly. Reportedly, she wasn’t wearing any life jacket and neither were her friends. The police have now taken the body for a post-mortem examination. Reports further suggest that the owner and the driver of the speed boat may face charges of using a boat with an expired license and causing death by negligence. However, no formal charges have been filed yet. Tangmo was a popular Thai actress, who starred in the 2006 film ‘Ghost of Mae Nak’, which was based on one of Thailand’s oldest ghost legends. Nida Patcharaveerapong has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Investigations are on to ascertain whether the death was an accident or murder.

