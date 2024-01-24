5 Must-Watch Shows and Movies Films That Will Ignite Your Republic Day Spirit

The 75th Republic Day is right around the corner, and it's the perfect time to indulge in the nation's cherished patriotic films and series. From the fan-favourite Shershaah to the recently released Indian Police Force, the streaming service is a home to an extensive range of patriotic series-films that you should definitely add to your Republic Day watchlist. Here’s some of them -

Indian Police Force - The seven-episode series pays a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe. It keeps the audience hooked till the end with edge-of-the-seat action, drama, and suspense. The series is a mass entertainer, marking director Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited debut on OTT and the latest chapter in his iconic Cop Universe. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Raazi - Based on Harinder Singh Sikka's book ‘Calling Sehmat,’ Raazi chronicles a real-life tale of a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl, Sehmat, who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer. Disguised as a housewife, she works as an undercover spy for India during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The riveting story focuses on two people who fall in love while serving their countries. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's performances in Raazi will not only make you fall in love with the story but will also remind you of the hardships of people who dedicate their lives to their countries.

Shershaah - Shershaah is a biographical film based on the life of Capt. Vikram Batra, a PVC awardee and valiant Indian soldier. It follows Batra’s journey, from dreaming of becoming a soldier to sacrificing his life for the nation. His unwavering zeal and courage in pursuing Pakistani soldiers out of Indian territory played a significant role in India's eventual victory in the Kargil War in 1999. Sidharth Malhotra’s performance, his chemistry with Kiara Advani, and the soulful music of the film will surely move you to tears.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye - Directed by Kabir Khan, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye sheds light on the journey of Lieutenant Surinder Sodhi and other Indian soldiers, who march towards the capital with the war cry 'Challo Dilli' to gain Indian independence from colonial rule during World War II. Headlined by Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari, the series is inspired by true events about the lives of men and women in the Japanese collaborating Indian National Army, led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Besides Sunny and Sharvari, it stars M. K. Raina, Rohit Chaudhary, Shruti Seth, and Akhil Iyer in pivotal roles.

Border Border is a film that is evergreen for anyone who is feeling patriotic and wants to go on a nostalgic trip. Its song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ redefines iconic. With mind-blowing action with power-packed performances by the lead Sunny Deol and an ensemble cast including Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Border follows a group of soldiers from the Indian army who are on a mission to guard a strategically important border post. The film released in 1997 and turned out to be an ultimate favorite film of audiences and continues to be so. A treat for all Sunny Deol fans on Republic day, the film is a must watch!

These series and films perfectly capture the spirit of our nation as well as the magic of cinema. So grab your popcorn and ring in the 75th Republic Day in all its glory with Prime Video.