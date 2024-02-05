66th Grammy Awards: Oprah Winfrey grooves to Karol G’s music after Colombian star's win

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Television personality Oprah Winfrey was seen vibing to Colombian musician Karol G’s music at the Grammy Awards after the singer won.

Karol G was named in the Best Música Urbana Album award category for Manana Sera Bonito, which includes her hit song 'TQG' in collaboration with Shakira.

As the star took the stage, the song played, and Winfrey, alongside Gayle King, was seen singing and dancing to the music, reports deadline.com.

Maluma and Christina Aguilera handed Karol G the award, the first one in her career.

“Hi everyone! My name is Karol G, I am from Medellín, Colombia,” she said as she accepted her award.

“This is my first time at (the) Grammys and this is my first time holding my own Grammy.”

She continued, “I’m super happy, I’m super nervous, I’m super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect. This is such a beautiful thing. My album has given me the best memories in my own life, my whole life.”

Karol G thanked her fans and said, “I promise you to always give you my best and I hope this is the first of so many.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor