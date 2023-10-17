69th National Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie' bags Best Kannada Film award

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Actor Rakshit Shetty's film '777 Charlie' won the Best Kannada Film award at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.

Shetty received the award on behalf of team '777 Charlie' from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

For the award ceremony, Shetty donned an all-black suit.

"777 Charlie" showcases the beautiful bond between a man and his dog.

Tracing the emotional relationship of a lonely man and his four-legged pet named Charlie, the film warmed the hearts of audiences across the country and the globe for its emotional story.

Earlier when the 69th National Film awards were announced, Shetty took to his Instagram and wrote, "Words cannot justify the happiness and delight this news has delivered! While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed, I am also feeling humbled and grateful. This is a proud moment for all of us at @paramvah_studios. Many congratulations @kiranraj_k, the hardwork has paid off."

The adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K starred Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. It is produced by Rakshit Shetty and G S Gupta under Paramvah Studios.

The movie has been released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

