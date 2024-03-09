71st Miss World: India's Sini Shetty moves up to Top 12, slowly but surely

Mumbai, March 9 The Top 12 participants have been named at the Miss World 2024 here, with Miss India Sini Shetty making the list.

The other countries that made it to the Top 12 list included Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Botswana, Mauritius, Uganda, the Czech Republic, England, Spain, Australia, and Lebanon.

Producer-director Karan Johar is hosting the event along with the winner of Miss World 2013, Megan Young.

The Miss World 2024 is being held at the Jio Convention Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai. This beauty pageant is returning to India after 28 years.

The event will see Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowning her successor.

