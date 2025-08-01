71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Top Acting Honours – Check Full List of Winners

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 71st National Film Awards on August 1. Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award for their performances in 12th Fail and Jawan, respectively. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film 12th Fail received the Best Feature Film award. Meanwhile, Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, was named Best Hindi Film.

This is the first National Film Award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is a biographical drama about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. Massey’s portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma received widespread praise. Medha Shankar also plays a key role in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee and released in September 2023, became a blockbuster. Shah Rukh Khan played dual roles as Azad, a vigilante jailer, and Vikram Rathore, his older self. The film featured Nayanthara as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as the villain Kaali.

Rani Mukerji - Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty. Rani Mukerji played Debika, a Bengali mother fighting against child welfare services in Norway that took away her children due to cultural differences. Her performance also won her the Filmfare Critics Award.

Full List of Winners – 71st National Film Awards

Best Feature Film – 12th Fail

Best Hindi Feature Film – Kathal

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) / Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway)

Best Popular Film for Entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Best Director – Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Regional Language Winners

Best Malayalam Film – Ullazhukku

Best Tamil Film – Parking

Best Telugu Film – Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Assamese Film – Rongatapu 1982

Best Bengali Film – Deep Fridge

Best Gujarati Film – Vash

Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu – The Ray of Hope

Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai

Best Odia Film – Pushkara

Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa

Best Garo Film – Rimdogittanga

Best Tai Phake Film – Pai Tang Step of Hope

Supporting Categories

Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan (Poolkalam) / Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Supporting Actress – Janki Bodiwala (Vash) / Urvashi (Ulazhukku)

Special Awards

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values – Sam Bahadur

Best Children's Film – Naal 2

Special Mention – M R Rajakrishnan (Animal, Re-recording Mixer)

Technical and Creative Awards