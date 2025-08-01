71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji Win Top Acting Honours – Check Full List of Winners
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: August 1, 2025 20:33 IST2025-08-01T20:27:03+5:302025-08-01T20:33:34+5:30
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 71st National Film Awards on August 1. Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor award for their performances in 12th Fail and Jawan, respectively. Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The film 12th Fail received the Best Feature Film award. Meanwhile, Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, was named Best Hindi Film.
This is the first National Film Award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey.
Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail
Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is a biographical drama about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer. Massey’s portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma received widespread praise. Medha Shankar also plays a key role in the film.
Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan
Jawan, directed by Atlee and released in September 2023, became a blockbuster. Shah Rukh Khan played dual roles as Azad, a vigilante jailer, and Vikram Rathore, his older self. The film featured Nayanthara as a cop and Vijay Sethupathi as the villain Kaali.
Rani Mukerji - Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty. Rani Mukerji played Debika, a Bengali mother fighting against child welfare services in Norway that took away her children due to cultural differences. Her performance also won her the Filmfare Critics Award.
Full List of Winners – 71st National Film Awards
Best Feature Film – 12th Fail
Best Hindi Feature Film – Kathal
Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) / Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway)
Best Popular Film for Entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best Director – Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Regional Language Winners
Best Malayalam Film – Ullazhukku
Best Tamil Film – Parking
Best Telugu Film – Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Assamese Film – Rongatapu 1982
Best Bengali Film – Deep Fridge
Best Gujarati Film – Vash
Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu – The Ray of Hope
Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai
Best Odia Film – Pushkara
Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa
Best Garo Film – Rimdogittanga
Best Tai Phake Film – Pai Tang Step of Hope
Supporting Categories
Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan (Poolkalam) / Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
Best Supporting Actress – Janki Bodiwala (Vash) / Urvashi (Ulazhukku)
Special Awards
Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values – Sam Bahadur
Best Children's Film – Naal 2
Special Mention – M R Rajakrishnan (Animal, Re-recording Mixer)
Technical and Creative Awards
Best Male Playback Singer – PVN S Rohit (Baby – Premisthunna)
Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao (Jawan – Chaleya)
Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
Best Screenplay –
– Baby (Telugu)
– Parking (Tamil)
– Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Hindi)
Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan (Animal)
Best Editing – Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
Best Production Design – Mohandas (2018 – Everyone Is a Hero)
Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)
Best Make-up – Shrikant Desai (Sam Bahadur)
Best Music Direction –
– G V Prakash Kumar (Vaathi – Songs)
– Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal – Background Score)
Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam (Balagam – Ooru Palleturu)
Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Dhindhora Baje Re)
Best Action Direction – Nandu Prudhvi (Hanu-Man)