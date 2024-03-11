96th Academy Awards: In ‘broken dress’, Emma Stone gets emotional while accepting Oscar for ‘Poor Things’

Los Angeles, March 11 Emma Stone is now a two-time Oscar-winner, after she was honoured with the best actress trophy for 'Poor Things'.

“The other night, I was panicking, as you can kind of see, happens a lot -- that maybe something like this could happen and Yorgos (Lanthimos) said to me, please take yourself out of it,” said Emma, who previously won the lead actress Oscar for 'La La Land' in 2017, upon accepting the honour.

“And he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Emma thanked 'Poor Things' director Yorgos Lanthimos and said: “Thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter.”

The actress had also received Oscar nominations in the supporting actress category for 'Birdman' and 'The Favourite', her first collaboration with Lanthimos.

In total, Emma has received five Oscar nominations, four in acting categories and one for best picture as a producer on 'Poor Things', reports variety.com.

'Poor Things' follows Bella Baxter, a distressed pregnant woman, who commits suicide and is brought back to life with the brain of her unborn fetus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor