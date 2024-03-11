96th Academy Awards: Naked John Cena pays presents Best Costume Design to 'Poor Things'

Los Angeles, March 11 Wrestler and actor John Cena was the driver of surprise and shock at the ongoing 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

He appeared naked on the Oscars stage as he presented the award for Best Costume Design to 'Poor Things', reports 'Variety'.

John's bit paid homage to one of the craziest moments in the history of the Academy Awards back in 1974 when a naked man ran on stage at the 46th Oscars while David Niven was introducing Elizabeth Taylor.

As per 'Variety', it was at the height of the 1970s streaking fan, when nude people frequently interrupted public events.

"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?", Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering the infamous moment.

"I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"

Kimmel was clearly setting up a bit where a streaker would run across the stage during the 2024 ceremony. That's when a shirtless John Cena popped his head out from the corner of the stage.

"I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit," Cena told Kimmel.

"I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

Kimmel said the bit was "supposed to be funny," to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke."

Cena did end up coming onstage with nothing but a large envelope covering his private parts. The audience roared with laughter. Since he couldn't move the envelope to open it, there was a quick cut and he re-appeared wearing a curtain-like golden outfit before he presented the award to 'Poor Things'.

