96th Academy Awards: 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture, clocks 7 wins

Los Angeles, March 11 Boom! Auteur Christopher Nolan's movie ‘Oppenheimer’ has won the Oscars for Best Picture at the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards.

This marks Nolan’s first Oscar win for Best Picture. He earlier bagged the Best Director award at the ceremony.

The film edged out fellow contenders like ‘American Fiction’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Barbie’, ‘The Holdovers’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘Poor Things’ and ‘The Zone of Interest’.

The official X handle of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, congratulated the director as they tweeted, “To close out the night, the Academy Award for Best Picture goes to... 'Oppenheimer'! #Oscars.”

‘Oppenheimer’ presents the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The story predominantly focuses on his studies, his direction of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.

The film also stars an ensemble cast of Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

'Oppenheimer' won 7 Oscars at the ceremony. These include Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Picture.

The 96th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Disney+ Hotstar.

