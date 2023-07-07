'A Black Lady Sketch Show' to end with season four

Washington [US], July 7 : Emmy-winning comedy series 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' will be ending with its fourth season, Deadline reported.

Created, written, executive produced, and starring Robin Thede, 'A Black Lady Sketch Show,' per the logline, featured a core cast of Black women living funny, relatable experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations. Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend also starred.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, in a statement, HBO described Thede as "a visionary comedic talent," adding "For four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we've been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series. Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leaves an indelible legacy not only in the sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us."

A Black Lady Sketch Show has received 13 Emmy nominations and three wins over its tenure. Out of four nominations, it garnered the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows, as well as five Black Reel Awards, one HCA Award, and two NAACP Image Award nominations, as per Deadline.

"Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success," said Thede, reported Deadline.

