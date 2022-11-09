'A Million Little Things' to end after Season 5

The family drama television series, 'A Million Little Things' will conclude with its fifth season.

According to Variety, the series last episodes will premiere in the middle of the season, with the Season 5 opening scheduled for Wednesday, February 8 at 10 p.m.

The ABC fall 2018 premiere of 'A Million Little Things' in September 2018 followed a close-knit group of friends who are inspired to live richer lives after the sudden death of a close friend.

Stars of the show include David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Rome Howard's Romany Malco, Allison Miller's Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses' Regina Howard, Grace Park's Katherine Kim, Gary Mendez's James Roday Rodriguez, Theo Saville's Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene's Sophie Dixon, and Danny Dixon's Chance Hurstfield.

As per the report of Variety, 'A Million Little Things' was a strong drama competitor for ABC in its early years, but in its later seasons, the show's Live + Same Day Nielsen ratings started to decline. However, 'A Million Little Things' Season 4 was the network's top performer regarding delayed viewership with a 249% gain in overall viewers and a 581% boost in the 18-49 age group after 35 days of viewing across all linear and digital platforms.

Along with Terrence Coli, Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz, Nash serves as executive producer of "A Million Little Things." Co-executive producer Joanna Kerns works on the project, per Variety's report.

'A Million Little Things' is a product of ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment, a division of Disney Television Studios.

