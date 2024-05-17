A peek into Sanjana Sanghi's Brooklyn vacation as she enjoys food & city's retro vibe

Mumbai, May 17 Sanjana Sanghi on Friday gave a peek into her Brooklyn, New York, vacation, styling a denim-leather jacket and enjoying the view and food of the city.

The actress, who was last seen in the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer thriller film 'Kadak Singh', took to Instagram and shared a string of photos from her US vacation.

The snaps show Sanjana wearing a black T-shirt, matching leggings, and a black leather denim jacket. She opted for a no-makeup look, kept her hair open, and rounded off the look with black and white canvas shoes.

The pictures feature the diva enjoying the local delicacies and the retro vibes of the city.

The post is captioned: "You had me at 'It's a beautiful evening to head to Brooklyn'. It's always a beautiful evening to head to Brooklyn."

On the professional front, Sanjana is known for her work in movies like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rashtra Kavach Om', and 'Dhak Dhak'.

