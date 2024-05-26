A sneak peek into Big B's Sunday meet and greet with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan continued his cherished tradition of greeting fans outside his residence, Jalsa on Sunday, bringing joy to hundreds of supporters.

Sporting a casual attire paired with a black and yellow cap, the iconic actor made sure to connect with his fans, a ritual he has faithfully upheld for over four decades.

With his folded hands, he happily greeted his fans.

Big B always goes barefeet to meet his fans. In one of the blog posts, he explained the reason behind this.

He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. 'who goes out wearing socks and bare feet' .. I say ..'I DO' ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? 'You go to the temple barefeet.. my well-wishers are my temple !!"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth. Pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film went viral.

In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion. Before this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor