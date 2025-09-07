'A Tin to Pee': How Real-Life Inspector Zende Outsmarted Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj – Twice

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious serial killer, gained international infamy not just for his gruesome crimes but also for his repeated prison escapes. Accused of more than 20 murders along with several robberies, he became a subject of intrigue across the globe. His life and criminal exploits inspired numerous films and shows, including Netflix’s recent release, Inspector Zende, which focuses on the Mumbai police officer who managed to capture him twice. Inspector Madhukar Zende, the man behind those arrests, has often shared his experiences of tracking and catching the cunning criminal, offering rare insight into Sobhraj’s daring escapes and manipulative nature.

Speaking to YouTube channel Awaara Musaafir, Inspector Zende recalled the first time he arrested Charles. He explained: “One of the criminals I helped in the past tipped me off about Charles Sobhraj. He had joined his gang. But after seeing guns and revolvers, he got scared and came running to me.” According to Zende, Charles was a “rough fellow” who showed little respect for law enforcement. After receiving the tip, Zende’s team closely monitored him until the right opportunity arose. “Eventually, we spotted him. He was wearing a suit. I went and nabbed him. He had a revolver on him,” Zende recounted.

During that first arrest, police discovered incriminating evidence that revealed Sobhraj’s international links. “We took that away and took him to the station. When we searched him, we found several hotel receipts, which gave us leads to his associates, and we arrested them all. They were from Russia, Iran, and Afghanistan,” Zende explained. Alongside the arrests, the team seized rifles, revolvers, and even smoke bombs. Zende added, “Delhi police had declared an award of Rs 1500 for his arrest. I was given that reward, and they came and took him away. They put him in Tihar jail, but he said he had an appendix problem and got admitted to a hospital. In 1971, India began a war–it was complete blackout. He took advantage of the situation and slipped away.”

This escape marked the beginning of Sobhraj’s gruesome ‘bikini killer’ phase. “After he escaped, his modus operandi was drugging. In this, he used to become friends with girls and take them to the seashore. They would enjoy there, take a dip in the water. The girls would be in their bikinis. Then he would bring petrol from his hired car, pour it on the girl, and burn her alive. After this, he would steal all her belongings and jewellery. He would then go to her house, steal stuff, and leave the place.” Zende noted that Charles had been arrested in France, Sri Lanka and Iran but always managed to escape, cementing his reputation as a criminal mastermind.

Charles’ charisma often helped him blend in or gain trust, even inside prison. Zende recalled how, at Tihar jail, he became unusually popular. “He even used to help the criminals there. He had studied law, so he used to help them with their legal matters. This made him very popular among them.” Sharing details about his dramatic Tihar jail escape, Zende said: “On March 16, he declared it was his birthday. He had made his friends in the jail arrange drugs for him, which he mixed in the cake and sweets, and drugged the guards. Then, three vehicles were brought, and 16 people escaped from Tihar. It was the most sensational news in the world.”

Though Charles remained elusive after 1971, Zende came close to catching him in 1975 but instead managed to arrest his girlfriend, which improved his standing among senior officers. A decade later, intelligence confirmed Sobhraj’s return to India. “When I was told to go to the DGP’s office at 10 in the morning, I was quite scared. Then he told me that the Indian railway has tipped off about Sobhraj,” Zende recalled. Acting on leads from Goa, including details of a motorbike and international calls, Zende and his team launched an operation. “I was given Rs 10,000 for the operation. I was told to fly to Goa immediately,” he said, setting the stage for their second major encounter.

The search intensified with multiple clues, including information from a teenage local who noticed inconsistencies in Zende’s disguise story. Eventually, on April 6, during a hockey match, Zende spotted suspicious men arriving in a taxi. “I started watching them. When they started coming nearer, I realised he looked like Sobhraj,” he said. Carefully positioning himself, Zende acted quickly. With the help of his team and a waiter, he apprehended Charles. “I shouted: ‘Charles’. He very smartly said: ‘Who Charles?’ I was like: ‘Don’t forget, I am the same Zende who caught you in 1971.’” They tied him with a rope from the restaurant, knowing his martial arts background made him dangerous.

Once in custody, Zende remained cautious. He added, “We left at night. But I knew Sobhraj was a dangerous man. He will surely try to escape. For this reason, I made two of my constables sit on him. We gave him a tin, in case he wanted to pee, but made sure he didn’t get down at any cost.” This extraordinary vigilance ensured Charles’ second arrest. The news spread quickly, earning Inspector Zende recognition and praise for his relentless pursuit of the criminal who had managed to outwit authorities worldwide for years. His success not only marked a turning point in Sobhraj’s criminal journey but also cemented Zende’s place in history.