New Delhi, March 29 For the second long weekend in a row! IANSlife has the ultimate lineup of binge-worthy shows to make the upcoming. Whether you're in the mood for laugh-out-loud comedies or action-packed thrillers, there’s something for everyone to indulge in. Gather your loved ones, grab some snacks, and immerse yourself in a marathon of entertainment, creating unforgettable memories during this break. Tune in for a weekend of relaxation, laughter, and thrills – it's the perfect way to make the most of the extended holiday!

WATCH:

Ae Watan Mere Watan | Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tune into 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' to witness the beautiful portrayal of Usha Mehta's fearless fight for freedom during India's Quit India movement. Sara Ali Khan shines as the courageous young woman who defies British rule by establishing an underground radio station, becoming a beacon of hope and unity. Watch her daring journey unfold in this tale of resilience and patriotism that resonates through history.

Big Girls Don’t Cry | Platform: Amazon Prime Video

‘Big Girls Don't Cry’ is a compelling boarding school drama chronicling the lives of seven young students navigating adolescence at Vandana Valley School. Directed by acclaimed auteur Nitya Mehra, the series promises a rollercoaster of emotions as it explores themes of friendship, love, and the challenges of growing up. As a viewer, you can expect stellar performances that capture the essence of youth, making it a must-watch for anyone craving heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters!

Murder Mubarak | Platform: Netflix

Tune in for an electrifying murder mystery where Pankaj Tripathi shines as ACP Singh, exploring the murky depths of an elite Delhi club to uncover the truth behind a chilling homicide. With a star-studded cast including Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Dimple Kapadia, each portraying interesting suspects, director Homi Adajania's film promises twists, turns, and edge-of-your-seat suspense. Don't miss the chance to unravel the mystery alongside ACP Singh and crack the case in this whodunit.

The Great Indian Kapil Show | Platform: Netflix

Get ready for a Saturday night delight as ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ premieres on Netflix, promising a laughter-filled extravaganza with your beloved comedic genius and his hilarious entourage including Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek. Each episode unveils the unseen side of your favourite celebrities, offering an ideal mix of humour and warmth. With surprise guests and endless laughter, this star-studded show is your ticket to an unforgettable entertainment experience every Saturday at 8.00 PM, starting March 30 for a guaranteed dose of fun and surprises.

Patna Shukla | Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

In this judicial drama, viewers will be drawn into the compelling story of Tanvi Shukla, portrayed by the talented actor, Raveena Tandon. A seemingly ordinary housewife and part-time lawyer with extraordinary determination, Tanvi finds herself embroiled in a high-stakes investigation uncovering a major educational fraud. The audience will be enthralled by her resilience and tenacity in the face of adversity. Set a reminder for the 29th of March for this riveting film that is set to premiere on Hotstar!

LISTEN:

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine | Platform: Audible

In the fourth season of the Audible Original franchise, Marvel’s Wastelanders, you’ll be plunged into a post-apocalyptic Marvel universe where Wolverine, voiced by Sharad Kelkar, grapples with survivor's guilt and self-loathing after failing to protect his fellow X-Men. Framed by the sinister Red Skull and his lieutenant Crossbones, Wolverine sets on a quest to confront his inner demons. As the tension mounts, a devastating truth threatens to shatter Wolverine's resolve. Tune in for a thrilling audio adventure filled with action, suspense, and unexpected twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat

The Last Boy to Fall in Love (Hindi) | Platform: Audible

This Audible original by Durjoy Datta will transport you into a dystopian world ravaged by the 'Kali Virus' - where, amidst the chaos, Amartya and Erika's serendipitous meeting sparks an unexpected romance. As they both navigate through the remnants of society, you will witness their love story unfold against the backdrop of uncertainty and transformation. If you want to know whether love can triumph over devastation and if hope can emerge from the ashes of despair, tune in to discover the depth of this story and find the answers.

Secrets of Good Health S2 | Platform: Audible

Everyone is always on the lookout to discover the secrets behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's balanced lifestyle as a mother of two and a busy actor. Whether you're a fan of Kareena or simply seeking reliable nutrition advice, this podcast promises to be an insightful listen. Join Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena’s trusted fitness guru and India's top nutritionist on the second season of her podcast as she shares practical advice, debunks myths and offers a dose of grandmotherly wisdom. Rujuta guides listeners towards sustainable health and weight loss. Tune in for easy-to-follow tips and an enjoyable journey towards a healthier lifestyle that's both fun and informative.

Cargo: The End Is Just the Beginning | Platform: Audible

In ‘Cargo,’ an Audible Original by Arati Kadav, you will be transported to a distinct universe where the end of life is just another day at the office. In a world where ancient Rakshasha prepares humans for reincarnation in spaceships, the life of Prahastha, a rigid transition officer who has lived alone in Space for decades is disrupted by the sudden arrival of Yuvishka, an idealistic and energetic new assistant. As Prahastha and Yuvishka clash in their dealings with the quirky and strange humans, they realise that their dead ‘Cargo’ might still have something to teach them about what it means to live.

Kane and Abel | Platform: Audible

This gripping tale of ambition, rivalry, and destiny by renowned author Jeffrey Archer seeks to take you on a journey that follows the intertwined lives of William Lowell Kane and Abel Rosnovski. From their disparate beginnings to their relentless pursuit of success, this epic saga spanning six decades promises intrigue, drama, and a thrilling exploration of the power of fate. With its richly drawn characters and compelling narrative, this story of two titans locked in a bitter struggle for supremacy will capture audiences from start to finish.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor