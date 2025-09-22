Aaishvary Thackeray is Unrecognizable Between His Two Roles” Vishal Bhardwaj Hails Nishaanchi Actor’s Debut Performance

Aaishvary Thackeray has officially arrived, and the industry is taking notice. With his striking performance in Nishaanchi, Aaishvary has surprised critics and audiences alike by showcasing depth and versatility beyond his years. Playing not one but two contrasting roles, he delivers an impactful portrayal that firmly places him in the league of promising talents. His screen presence reflects the confidence and intensity of a seasoned performer, marking him as “a man amongst boys” in his very first outing. The double role not only highlights his ability to switch between shades with finesse but also positions him as a star in the making, capable of carrying nuanced stories on his shoulders.

Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj was among the first to acknowledge this breakthrough performance. Sharing his admiration on Instagram, he posted, “Ye Filam dekho! Anurag is a master to get such stunning performances out of everyone across the board. @aaishvarythackeray is unrecognizable between his two roles, @vedikapinto is so honest and @itsmonikapanwar is a find. Such a fantastic actor.” His words reflect not only the brilliance of Anurag Kashyap’s directorial craft but also the immense promise Aaishvary holds as a performer who can shape-shift and surprise.

Also added" Everyone else including @vineet_ksofficial, Skumudkmishra, @mohdzeeshanayyub are spectacular. Not to forget, a brilliant soundtrack. I can't stop singing 'Dear Country'. Watch it for our genius @anuragkashyap10"The applause for Nishaanchi signals more than just another debut it marks the arrival of an actor who dares to go beyond convention. With industry stalwarts lauding his range and audiences connecting deeply with his portrayal, Aaishvary Thackeray has set the tone for an exciting journey ahead.