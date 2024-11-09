Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn reunites at mahurat of film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', fans reminded of Indra Kumar's 'Ishq'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn on Saturday attended the mahurat of film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

The movie marks the Bollywood debut of veteran director Indra Kumar's son Aman. Aamir and Ajay, who share a long association with Indra Kumar, marked their gracious presence at the event, evoking nostalgia among fans.

Many netizens were even reminded of Aamir and Ajay's film 'Ishq' after witnessing their heartfelt reunion at the event.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Aamir and Ajay can be seen greeting each other with a warm hug. They even posed together on the red carpet.

Check out their pics

On Social media, several fans expressed happiness at seeing the reunion of Aamir and Ajay, hoping to see them together in movies again.

" We want Ishq 2...so happy to see them together," a fan commented.

" Magor nostalgic...two best actors together," another fan wrote.

Johny Lever, Sajid Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were also present at the event to cheer for the team of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'.

Milap Zaveri has come on board to direct the film, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor