Aamir Khan and Imran Khan Reunite After Delhi Belly for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos!

After a unique and playful announcement, Aamir Khan Productions released the trailer of its upcoming quirky spy film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, and instantly won hearts. Directed by and starring Vir Das, along with Mona Singh, the film promises an abundance of laughter and the trailer certainly proves it. Packed with several surprising elements, the trailer offers a glimpse of Imran Khan’s long-awaited return to the big screen. Interestingly, he is coming back alongside his mamu, Aamir Khan, after their earlier collaboration in Delhi Belly.

Delhi Belly was released in 2011, and Imran Khan and Aamir Khan delivered a truly one-of-a-kind comedy. Now, after almost a decade, audiences will once again see them together in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and it’s undoubtedly going to be special. Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel is directed by Vir Das and is slated to release in theatres on 16th January 2026.