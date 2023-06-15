Aamir Khan celebrates his mother's birthday with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, his sisters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Superstar Aamir Khan recently celebrated the 89th birthday of his mother, Zeenat Hussain at his home. His ex-wife Kiran Rao also attended the special occasion. Apart from her, his sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan were also present at the celebration.

The pictures from his mother's birthday celebration were shared by singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, who was also present at the occasion.

In one of the pictures shared by her, Aamir was seen lighting the candles on his mother's birthday cake. While in another picture, he was also spotted with his ex-wife. The actor opted for traditional attire. He was seen wearing a golden kurta with harem pants.

Pratibha wrote in the caption, "So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan's place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji's mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful @aamirkhanproductions"

Aamir was last seen in the movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which was the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' also starring Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

