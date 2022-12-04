Aamir Khan gets emotional as he recalls family's financial difficulties

Aamir Khan recently opened up about his family’s financial struggles when he was a kid. During an interaction with a YouTube channel, the actor got teary eyed as he recalled his ‘abba jaan’s tough times because of the burden of loans. Aamir said, ‘Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ Aamir also mentioned that his dad still made sure to return everyone's money.

About the days he then explained, “Thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke (seeing our father). Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn't have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan,” he said. Aamir said that due to the film tickets getting sold in black, producers would also often not get their dues. He added that though a few of his father's films did work, 'he never had money'. “Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ (So it would hurt us seeing him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them 'what do I do, my film is stuck. Tell the actors to give me dates)."

The actor also added that despite the crunch, Aamir's school fees was always paid. He, however, recalled that his mother used to buy extra long pants for them and fold the hem in so they could be used for longer. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which did not perform well at the box office but was loved upon its release on Netflix. He has not announced his next project yet.