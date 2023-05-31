"Aamir Khan is like my big brother," says Gippy Grewal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal considers superstar Aamir Khan his "big brother".

On Tuesday, Aamir attended the trailer launch of Gippy and Sonam Bajwa's film 'Carry on Jatta 3' in Mumbai with the film's cast. He not only interacted with Gippy at the event but also did an impromptu Bhangra with him.

Expressing gratitude to Aamir for his kind gesture, Gippy told ANI, "Aamir sir is like my big brother. I share a great bond with him. I wholeheartedly thank him for coming to the trailer launch and supporting our Punjabi cinema. He extended his best wishes to us after watching our trailer. He liked it a lot."

Interestingly, at the event, Aamir expressed his desire to work in a Punjabi film.

"If I like the story, I will do the film irrespective of the language. The stars that did Punjabi films in earlier times like Yusuf sahab Raj Kapoor ji knew Punjabi...so it was quite natural for them to speak Punjabi. In my case, Punjabi is not my first language, but I would love to do it given a chance," he said.

Directed by Smeep Kang, 'Carry on Jatta 3' will hit the theatres on June 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor