Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani new ad sparks controversy for hurting Hindu sentiments

The year 2022 seems to be going from bad to worse for superstar Aamir Khan. After the disaster of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has once again hit the headlines, this time for hurting religious sentiments. Aamir recently featured in a advertisement which has now sparked a huge controversy.

Starring alongside Kiara Advani, Aamir Khan can be seen donning the role of a newly wedded husband, who is ready to break stereotypes and become a ghar-jamaai instead of having the wife (Kiara) typically move to the husband’s place. While the ad seeks to talk about badlaav (change), people on Twitter are keen to talk about something else - Aamir Khan’s alleged affinity to mock Hindu traditions.

Dropping comments like, “Aamir Khan loves to do ads which mock Hindu traditions .. he will never dare talk or do any ads pertaining to Hijab, Burqua, Triple Talaq, Halala.. maintains pin drop silence on Sar Tan Se Juda.” Another one lashed out at him as he wrote, “#AamirKhan does it again - Uses Feminism to strike back. On pretext of Badlaav (change), suggests Men should become Ghar Jamaai. Bollywood brainwashes Women to change traditions, but never ques if Married Men hv equal Right to Residence in his Wife's Parental Home.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also slammed the ad. He wrote, "I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots."