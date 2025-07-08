Aamir Khan Opens Up About Marriage Plans With Gauri Spratt, Says, 'In My Heart, I'm Already...'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, known as "Mr. Perfectionist," has always been in the spotlight not just for his career but also for his personal life. After parting ways with his second wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, Aamir has found love again. Earlier this year, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, Aamir introduced his new partner Gauri Spratt to the media, confirming ongoing speculation about his relationship status. Gauri, who is associated with Aamir’s production house, has gradually become an important part of both his personal and professional life.

In a recent interview with journalist Subhash K Jha for SCREEN, Aamir opened up further about his relationship with Gauri and even addressed marriage rumours. He stated, “Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners. We are together. Marriage is something... in my heart, I’m already married to her. Whether we formalise it or not is something I will decide as we go along.” His statement, though not a formal confirmation, hints strongly at long-term intentions with Gauri.

Aamir also shared that his bond with Gauri isn’t new. The two had first met around 25 years ago but lost touch over time. It wasn’t until about 18 months ago that they reconnected, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a serious relationship. Gauri, a mother to a six-year-old child, is now working closely with Aamir in his production company. Their renewed connection, both personal and professional, seems to have come at a mature phase in both of their lives, and sources suggest their dynamic is deeply rooted in trust and understanding.

Prior to this relationship, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children—Junaid and Ira. They divorced after 16 years of marriage. Later, he married Kiran Rao in 2005, but they announced their separation in 2021 while continuing to co-parent their son, Azad. Aamir’s evolving personal life has often mirrored the introspective and emotionally layered characters he portrays onscreen. With his newfound relationship with Gauri Spratt, the actor appears to be embracing a new chapter—one built on companionship, mutual respect, and the potential for a future together.