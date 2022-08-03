Aamir Khan reveals he meets ex-wives Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta at least once a week

The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; stream it on August 4, at 12 midnight, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. On the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, Aamir talked about his equation with both Kiran and Reena. The Lagaan actor said, “I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar he rahenge (We will always be a family).

Refuting rumours of discord between him and his ex-wives, he said, “We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love and respect towards each other.”Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta before tying the knot with Kiran Rao. Last year, he and Kiran announced their decision to separate on amicable terms and said that they will co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan has two children, son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan, from his first marriage. On the work front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The film will release in cinemas on August 11.

