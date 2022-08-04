Aamir Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor wasn't first choice for Laal Singh Chadha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set to make their firey entry in Koffee with Karan today. Already the promo has caught a lot of attention, hopefully, the episode will be the best. The actors are coming to promote their new film together Laal Singh Chadha. During a segment on the show, Aamir revealed that Kareena was not his first choice for the film. To which Karan Johar asked “Kareena wasn’t your first choice, was she?” Aamir responded “No because we were actually thinking about age group. Both the characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years of life. Initially we thought the lesser the de-aging the better. So only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25 (years). So that the actress can look younger and older.”

“The casting director mentioned some new actress, who was a newbie. He showed us her video. Kareena too was in that ad. We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait (Advait Chandan) and I were watching and that girl was also very good; but when we saw Kareena in that, we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said Kareena. We didn’t think of her originally because we thought (of casting someone who was) 25. We were stuck in that 25, which was a stupid thing. She too can get de-aging with me and whatever is required and I’m so glad we saw that ad because I cannot imagine anyone else in this role other than Kareena" the actor continued.

Kareena Kapoor also gave a screen test for the first time in her career, speaking on that Kareena said "Aamir was very sure that I had to screen test for the part. And it was obviously the first film in my career. It was actually Saif who encouraged me. He said, 'listen I think it's really cool because only Aamir Khan can actually tell someone that you have to screen test for a part.' He said that's what everyone does. They bought a camera to my office. They made me enact the scene because he was like I am not confident. It was because of Saif. I have never done it in 22 years."

"It was not an ego, it was just I'd never done it before, so I was nervous. And when I told Saif, he said I think it's really cool. You should do it. And I said ya actually what the hell! What will happen? He'll say it didn't work. So, it's fine. So, I said listen whatever it is, I am going to take the plunge and have fun with it" she added.