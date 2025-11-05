Aamir Khan To Be Awarded the First-Ever RK Laxman Award for Excellence!

Aamir Khan is indeed one of the biggest and most proficient superstars in the entertainment world. He has delivered some of the greatest and most timeless films to the audience. With a career spanning more than a decade, he has created a legacy of his own. His contribution to cinema is truly remarkable, and to honour the same, he will be awarded the first-ever RK Laxman Award for Excellence.In a special tribute to the legendary artist, the RK Laxman family has announced the inaugural RK Laxman Award for Excellence, and the very first recipient will be none other than Aamir Khan.

The award will be presented to Aamir in Pune on November 23, 2025, accompanied by a live concert by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The ceremony will begin at 5 PM at the MCA Cricket Stadium, where music and memories will come together to honour the cartoonist who created one of India’s most loved characters, The Common Man. On the same, Usha Laxman, daughter-in-law of the late cartoonist, said, “The R.K. Laxman family has organised an AR Rahman live music concert on November 23 at the MCA Cricket Stadium. During the event, we will pay tribute to RK Laxman by instituting the first-ever RK Laxman Award for Excellence.”

She confirmed that Aamir Khan will receive the inaugural award, adding, “This will be the biggest tribute we, as a family, are offering to Laxman.” From Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par to Dangal, Aamir Khan is known for films that challenge convention. His acting and his commitment to choosing meaningful scripts make him the perfect choice for an award that honours creative brilliance.

The late R.K. Laxman remains one of India’s most beloved cartoonists. Best known for his iconic cartoon strip You Said It and his creation The Common Man, Laxman skillfully captured the humour, irony, and everyday struggles of ordinary Indians, making people smile, think, and reflect all at once. He also created the sketches for the classic TV series Malgudi Days, written by his brother R.K. Narayan. Over his lifetime, he received several honours, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore.