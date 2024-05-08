Aamir Khan to hold special screening of 'Sarfarosh' to celebrate film's 25th anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Back in 1999, superstar Aamir Khan as ACP Ajay Singh Rathod in 'Sarfarosh' left everyone in awe. The film, directed by John Mathew Mathan, revolved around Aamir's cop character who vows to eliminate crime after his father is paralysed and elder brother is murdered by terrorists.

It's been 25 years since 'Sarfarosh' was released and to date, it is hailed by many.

Interestingly, Aamir and the 'Sarfarosh' team will be holding a special screening of the film in Mumbai to mark the film's 25th anniversary, as per a source close to Aamir.

The screening will be attended director John Matthew Matthan and music director Lalit Pandit, Mukesh Rishi, Naseeruddin Shah, Makarad Deshpandey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Joshi and many others. Sonali Bendre, who played the role of Aamir's love interest in the film, is also expected to attend the special screening, which is scheduled to take place on May 10 at PVR Juhu in Mumbai.

Besides its plot, the other most special aspect of 'Sarfarosh' was its music. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the film has timeless songs like Jagjit Singh's 'Hosh Walon Ko Khabar Kya,' 'Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye,' 'Is Deewane Ladke Ko,' 'Jo Haal Dil Ka,' etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor